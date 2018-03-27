Whether good or bad, not everyone has to play by the same rules.

That’s especially true with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, which set minimum standards for safe truck and bus operations. The rules include a growing list of exemptions for specific types of drivers, ranging from government employees and farmers to those who drill water wells or make retail deliveries at Christmastime.

The result is that hundreds of thousands of drivers are exempt from one or more requirements that the rest of the industry has to follow. This leaves many motor carriers and drivers wondering, “Am I exempt too?”

While it’s natural to take advantage of the exemptions that are available, it can also be risky. The consequences of using an exemption improperly, using one that does not apply, or using one that doesn’t even exist, can be enormous.

If you want to claim an exemption, you have to make sure it applies and know how to use it. In some cases, it may be wisest to forgo the exemption altogether.