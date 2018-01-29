2018 ACT Expo agenda focuses on new vehicle tech, drivetrain electrification, more

Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s leading conference and expo on real-world applications of the latest advanced transportation technologies, has released the conference agenda for the eighth annual show taking place April 30-May 3 at the Long Beach Convention Center in southern California. Connected vehicle technologies, fuel efficiency improvement strategies and equipment, and drivetrain electrification will be key focal points for the 2018 show, set against the backdrop of increased use of alternative fuels, innovative powertrain solutions and economic & environmental fleet sustainability.

“The commercial transportation landscape is rapidly evolving as exciting vehicle technology advancements are enabling fleet operators to maximize performance, reduce operating costs, and improve safety and compliance,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at GNA, the producers of ACT Expo. “The 2018 ACT Expo program will feature the megatrends driving the future of transportation, including how public and private entities can leverage the billions of dollars in public grants and incentives starting to flow this year.”

The 2018 program will provide a platform for fleet operators, local governments, and other key stakeholders to share case studies on how advanced technologies and clean fuels are improving operational and environmental performance, reducing costs, mitigating the impact of volatile petroleum prices, and driving business growth.

The six core agenda themes planned for the 2018 ACT Expo are:

Connected Fleet: Significant opportunity lies in connected vehicle technologies to reduce cost, improve performance, and achieve emission reductions for fleets of all sizes and across all fuels. Diesel fleets are seeing opportunities to improve routing, reduce fuel use, and optimize overall emissions reduction technologies; while alternative fuel fleets are utilizing connected technology to not only reduce cost but help make their fuel go further than ever before. This track will cover regulatory requirements (such as ELDs), case studies from fleets who have successfully leveraged connected technologies, and maintenance considerations.

Commercial Electric Vehicles: Over the past few years, there has been increased attention in transportation electrification for the medium- and heavy-duty sector. This has been accompanied by increased regulatory pressure incentives as well as the onslaught of vehicle manufacturers (small and large alike) demonstrating and commercializing products. This agenda track will cover product availability, charging infrastructure standards, battery advancements and reliable payback estimates.

Gaseous Fuels: With the continued focus on cost-effective investments, increased vehicle efficiency and improved environmental performance, fleets are turning to alternative fuels. In recent years we have seen ultra-clean natural gas and propane vehicle technology make incredible strides. Even more recently, we've seen rapid development of renewable fuel options that can provide dramatic greenhouse gas reductions. This track will cover real world case studies, fleet procurement strategies, maintenance considerations and regulatory requirements.

Urban Mobility: As more of the world's cities become congested and polluted, new business models and technologies are emerging to solve mobility challenges. Fleets that are traveling through our city streets interact with people and businesses in an urban environment that make them particularly attractive to deploy advanced clean technologies as a way to reduce their emissions and achieve cost savings. This track explores the successes and challenges fleets have experienced in transitioning to advanced clean transportation options, infrastructure considerations and funding acquisition.

Goods Movement: Medium- and heavy-duty fleets that are engaged in goods movement are consistently challenged with reducing cost, staying up to date with regulations to reduce emissions, and ensuring they remain competitive in an ever-changing environment. This agenda track will cover technology advancements, regulatory requirements, and funding opportunities that will enable maximum success in efficiency, effectiveness, and environmental performance.

The ACT Expo show floor will give attendees hands-on access to the wide range of advanced clean transportation solutions available—including the latest products to increase fleet efficiency; telematic solutions and connected vehicle technologies; electric-drive platforms, including innovative hybrid systems; and an array of alternative fuels and propulsion systems such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, natural gas, propane autogas, renewable fuels, and more. From vehicles to motors, equipment and fueling infrastructure—today’s latest innovations and next generation technologies will be unveiled and on display.

Solidifying the importance of sustainability across the entire transportation industry, ACT Expo and Informa Transportation Intelligence, the transportation industry’s leading business intelligence provider and home of many premier brands for trucking insights, formed a strategic partnership to further grow the annual ACT Expo. Through this partnership, ACT Expo will continue to expand to encompass all aspects of technology advancements for the commercial vehicle market, while Informa, through its network of media brands such as Fleet Owner, Bulk Transporter, WardsAuto, American Trucker and many others, will focus on delivering timely and impactful content.

Speakers, sponsors, and partnerships will be announced in the coming months. Early bird registration is open through February 16. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com