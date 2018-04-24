3 tips about switching to alternative fuel trucks

Bill Cashmareck, managing director of Trillium CNG and a member of the NGVAmerica Executive Committee, offered these tips to fleets considering alternative fuels. Trillium is owned by Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores.
1. Do Your Financial Homework: Factor the total cost of ownership over the lifetime of the vehicle, not just the purchase price. That includes knowing who will be the provider of the alternative fuel.
2. Understand the Vehicle: Every alternative-fueled truck is different. There is no one type that is perfect for every fleet.
3. Know Your Business: Determine how the pros and cons of the different alternative fuel options will fit into your existing operations.
Photo: Trillium CNG
0 comments
Hide comments