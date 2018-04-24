3 tips about switching to alternative fuel trucks

Bill Cashmareck, managing director of Trillium CNG and a member of the NGVAmerica Executive Committee, offered these tips to fleets considering alternative fuels. Trillium is owned by Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores.

1. Do Your Financial Homework: Factor the total cost of ownership over the lifetime of the vehicle, not just the purchase price. That includes knowing who will be the provider of the alternative fuel.

Related: Natural gas returning as smart transportation fuel

2. Understand the Vehicle: Every alternative-fueled truck is different. There is no one type that is perfect for every fleet.

3. Know Your Business: Determine how the pros and cons of the different alternative fuel options will fit into your existing operations.