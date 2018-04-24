Menu
Ryder CNG
Ryder System has more than 150 million miles of natural gas vehicle experience.
Running Green

3 tips about switching to alternative fuel trucks

The Trillium CNG managing director offers some tips to fleets considering making the switch to alternative fuel-powered vehicles.

Bill Cashmareck, managing director of Trillium CNG and a member of the NGVAmerica Executive Committee, offered these tips to fleets considering alternative fuels. Trillium is owned by Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores.

1. Do Your Financial Homework: Factor the total cost of ownership over the lifetime of the vehicle, not just the purchase price. That includes knowing who will be the provider of the alternative fuel.

Related: Natural gas returning as smart transportation fuel

2. Understand the Vehicle: Every alternative-fueled truck is different. There is no one type that is perfect for every fleet.

3. Know Your Business:  Determine how the pros and cons of the different alternative fuel options will fit into your existing operations.

Photo: Trillium CNG

Bill Cashmareck

TAGS: Fuel News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Tesla-Semi5-Elon-Musk
How EVs, fuel cells are gaining more ‘alternative’ trucking attention
Apr 24, 2018
UPS renewable natural gas RNG infographic
Infographic: From trash to natural gas
Apr 24, 2018
actexpo2018
Sponsored Content
Clean fleets mean considerations from nose to tail
Apr 17, 2018
040918 Terex Ted Barron Green Truck
Terex’s Ted Barron joins Green Truck Association Board of Governors
Apr 10, 2018