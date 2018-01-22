Menu
Attendees talk about natural gas during a past ACT Expo.
Running Green

ACT Expo offers early registration discount

The Advanced Clean Transportation Expo comes to Long Beach, CA, April 30-May 3 to show the latest transportation technologies, drive trains, clean fuels and more.

Early bird registration is open for the largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, the ACT Expo. The Advanced Clean Transportation Expo is April 30-May 3 at the Long Beach Convention Center in southern California. The event shows off real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drive trains, and clean fuels.

ACT Expo, which is presented in partnership with Fleet Owner, combines educational content with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. Connected vehicle technologies, fuel efficiency improvement strategies and equipment, and drivetrain electrification will be key focal points for the 2018 show, set against the backdrop of increased use of alternative fuels, innovative powertrain solutions, and economic & environmental fleet sustainability.

Discounted early bird registration ends Friday, Feb. 16. You can register online and get more information at the ACT Expo registration page. Various conference registration packages are available for fleet and non-fleet members.                                                                             

Solidifying the importance of sustainability across the entire transportation industry, ACT Expo and Informa Transportation Intelligence, the transportation industry’s leading business intelligence provider and home of many premier brands for trucking insights, formed a strategic partnership to further grow the annual ACT Expo. Through this partnership, ACT Expo will continue to expand to encompass all aspects of technology advancements for the commercial vehicle market, while Informa, through its network of media brands such as Fleet Owner, Bulk Transporter, WardsAuto, American Trucker and many others, will focus on delivering timely and impactful content.

Daimler Trucks North America, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer, and Penske Truck Leasing, a full-service leasing and maintenance firm with a variety of alternative fuel vehicle options are returning as ACT Expo 2018 presenting sponsors. ACT Expo is supported by companies that consistently lead the industry with innovative products and services. See the full list of 2018 sponsors.

The Act Expo Fleet Awards will also be presented during the event. You can still nominate a fleet and see last year’s winners here.



