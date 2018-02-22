California offers incentives for clean Autocar Trucks

Autocar Trucks announced California is now assisting its customers to obtain incentives of over $40,000 per truck when they buy the latest generation of clean Autocar CNG trucks.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) is intended to accelerate the purchase of cleaner, more efficient trucks in California.

Qualifying Autocar trucks feature Cummins L9N Near Zero engines or the ISX12N Near Zero engines. Incentives range from $10,000 per truck to $40,000 per truck, depending on the engine selected and other characteristics of the fleet.

“Autocar was the pioneer in bringing clean CNG trucks to the refuse industry and we’re first in bringing the new generation of ultra-clean trucks to the market now,” said Jim Johnston, president of Autocar. “We’re happy to be able to help our customers obtain these valuable incentives so they can benefit from the latest technology.”

The first Autocar refuse truck built with an L9N Near Zero natural gas engine belongs to Athens Services, based in Industry, CA, according to the company.

“Autocar listens to the industry and makes the changes and improvements that are suggested by the people who use the truck,” explained Marty Mitchell, director of maintenance for Athens. “Then there’s the product support after the sale that ensures you receive the maximum value of your purchase: lowest operating costs per hour.”

Autocar trucks that meet CARB HVIP requirements could receive up to $40,000 in incentives for a low-emissions engine. There may also be opportunities for additional incentives. The first three vouchers from any single fleet may receive an additional $2,000-$10,000 and fleets located in a defined disadvantaged community may receive a further $5,000-$15,000.