Operating a clean fleet and taking advantage of the benefits of today’s new technologies means considerations in all aspects of your fleet. From insuring that tractors and trailers are running as clean as possible to the infrastructure needed to operate a clean fleet, there are a multitude of topics to consider.

ACT Expo has multiple breakout sessions at their conference this year that will help fleet managers gain insight into successful deployments of advanced clean technologies as a way to reduce their emissions profile and achieve cost savings for the last mile of the delivery process.

Zero Emissions for Refrigerated Trailers | May 4thth at 2:15pm.

Zero emission TRUs can offer important reductions in a fleet’s diesel fuel consumption, emissions profile, and perhaps most importantly, maintenance and repair costs. The growing array of zero emission TRU technology in today’s marketplace offers reefer fleets the opportunity for improved economic and environmental performance. Join a panel of regulatory and technology experts as they discuss the impending future landscape for zero emission TRUs. Learn about California’s regulatory push toward zero emission reefer units as well as strategies to meet these requirements. Gain insight from manufacturers on current available zero and near zero emission technologies as well as future product offerings. Panelists will dive into the critical considerations for navigating this new landscape, providing fleet managers with the information necessary to strategically position themselves for future regulation and technology without handicapping current operations.

Battery Technology Workshop | April 30th at 9:00am.

With the ever-increasing proliferation of electric vehicles, increases in battery production, capacity, and performance has surged. This rapid shift has led to a plethora of questions about source materials, recycling, and second-life capabilities. This workshop will provide an overview of some of the basic battery chemistries being used by OEMs today. In addition to performance, weight, and affordability, learn more about important beginning and end-of-life issues. Other key topics will include expected advancements in battery technologies, national and global market trends. It will also explore the feasibility and effectiveness of second life applications and the regulatory frameworks that could be applied to ensure best use.

9:00am - 9:10am: Overview on Battery Technologies

9:10am - 10:30am: Panel 1: The State of Battery Technology Advancements Across all Weight Classes

10:30am - 12:00pm: Panel 2: Re-approaching End of Useful Life for EV Batteries

Key Considerations for Commercial EV Deployment and Market Development | May 4th at 2:15pm.

The deployment of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles in North America is expected to see significant growth in the next several years. To ensure the successful development of this market, fleet operators need to understand a lot more than simply the range, weight and purchase costs of the vehicle. Training for maintenance technicians, drivers, management, and even sales personnel will be critical. New nomenclature, measurement units and how to effectively calculate the total cost of ownership must be understood. And standardization of charging infrastructure to accommodate a range of OEM products in a typical fleet is a must. This panel of experts will provide this "must have" information for those fleets looking to move to electric drive technology in the near term.

MD & HD Charging 101: Costs and Considerations for Developing Charging Infrastructure | May 4thth at 10:45am.

The electrification of the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle sector – in both on and off-road applications – has drawn wide appeal from policy makers, fleet executives, electric utilities, and the communities that host these operations. Accordingly, the latest product offerings, fleet commitment, or vehicle deliveries have dominated the press headlines in the last year. However, a less covered topic has been the infrastructure that is required to “fuel” these electrified vehicles, especially in applications that go beyond a pilot demonstration of a couple of vehicles. There is a lack of comprehensive information in the market about: how much a large-scale charging station will really cost a fleet to install; what are the challenges, issues and processes required to secure such power from the local utility; available rebates from the utility or other public agencies; anticipated demand charges and electrical rates at different times of the day; and an array of similar issues. Facing the challenges of upgrading or installing new charging infrastructure can open the door to long-term cost savings if done right. Come and hear from fleet managers, EVSEPs, leading electric utilities, and other industry experts on how to approach the dynamic decision making and navigate the best charging infrastructure technologies for an electrified fleet of vehicles in both the on and off-road sectors.