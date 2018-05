The Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo is billed as the nation’s largest advanced transportation and clean fleet event. The 2018 conference, which took place from April 30 - May 3, featured about 4,000 attendees and 250 exhibitors.

Many press announcements and panel discussions surrounded the continued growth electric vehicles. As the same time, a range of alternative fuels including natural gas, propane, fuel cells, and biodiesel were also on display.