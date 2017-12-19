Menu
Nestle
Nestle now operates about 600 truck powered by propane autogas. (Photo: Roush)
Running Green

Nestlé deploys 400 more propane autogas delivery trucks

Nestlé Waters North America is deploying more than 400 additional medium-duty ReadyRefresh by Nestlé beverage delivery trucks fueled by propane autogas. Nestle operates nearly 600 of these trucks, which make up about 30% of its total North American fleet.

ReadyRefresh’s additional Ford F-650/750 delivery trucks are equipped with a Roush CleanTech propane autogas fuel system that provides 55 usable gallons of fuel.

Related: What exactly is ‘autogas’?

“With propane being domestically produced, it’s proven to have a more stable cost per gallon, while the fueling and maintenance infrastructures are much more cost effective than other alternative fuel options,” said Bill Ardis, national fleet manager for ReadyRefresh.

The company has been running propane autogas vehicles since 2014, beginning with five Class 5 vehicles.The fuel system is certified to 0.05 grams per brake horsepower-hour for nitrogen oxide (NOx). It is 75% cleaner than the current Environmental Protection Agency standard, and 99% cleaner than diesel vehicles built before 2007.

“We are excited about this strategic endeavor that will ultimately drive awareness, efficiency and sustainability,” said Robert Austin, director of supply chain for ReadyRefresh. “Our new fleet will ensure that ReadyRefresh is poised to meet our consumer’s needs and the delivery of our great brands while improving our environment.”

Roush said propane autogas is the third most commonly used vehicle fuel, following gasoline and diesel. Nestlé Waters North America plans to replace more older delivery vehicles with propane autogas to reach its goal of operating 52% on the alternative fuel by 2019.

