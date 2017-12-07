Orange EV: Chautauqua becomes first county in U.S. to add Class 8 electric truck to its fleet

Kansas City-based Orange EV and Chautauqua County, NY, have deployed an Orange EV T-Series pure-electric terminal truck at the North County Transfer Station in Fredonia, NY.

The electric truck replaces a 15-plus-year-old diesel truck and eliminates yard truck emissions and diesel fuel consumption while advancing efforts to meet the energy, environmental, and economic goals established in the Chautauqua County 20/20 Comprehensive Plan. With this deployment, Chautauqua County became the nation’s first county government to introduce 100% electric, Class 8 trucks into fleet operations, according to Orange EV.

The Orange EV electric terminal truck, also known as a yard jockey, spotter, or yard truck, was purchased at a discount enabled by New York State’s voucher incentive program.

“We were looking to implement a cost-effective Clean Fleets project as part of the Clean Energy Communities Program, and the Orange EV truck made sense both financially and operationally,” said Chautauqua County Legislator Mark Odell. “We not only saved on the purchase price, but also expect to see reduced lifetime operating costs.”

Mike Saxton, Orange EV’s chief commercial officer, said: “Single-shift waste transfer operations are best supported by Orange EV’s Standard Duty T-Series with standard onboard charging, powered by a single 240-volt circuit readily available at most industrial sites.”

In New York State, fleets have been purchasing Orange EV’s pure-electric terminal trucks for about the cost of a new diesel, the company said, saving up to 90% on fuel and reducing maintenance and repair costs.

“It’s been exciting and rewarding to work with Chautauqua on this project,” said Saxton. “It’s taken only a few months from concept though evaluation, decision, and deployment and they’ve become the nation’s first county government to deploy 100% electric, Class 8 trucks.”

Chautauqua’s new electric yard truck, which is shuttling trailers at the North County Transfer Station, is expected to work through a full shift on a single charge.

“The Orange EV truck is much smoother, quieter and cleaner than the old diesel truck and will create a better, healthier environment for employees and the surrounding community,” said George Spanos, Chautauqua County public facilities director. “We are already planning to order a second Orange EV yard truck in January 2018 to be deployed at the South County Transfer Station.”

Covering 1,065 square miles, Chautauqua County is the westernmost county in New York. County operations serve 2 cities, 27 towns, and 15 villages, and in November 2017, Chautauqua County received a New York State Regional Impact Award for implementing local projects with significant regional impact.