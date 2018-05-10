Schwan's Home Service commits to 600 propane-powered trucks by year's end

Schwan’s Home Service is continuing its decades-long commitment to clean-burning propane autogas vehicles. The company deployed 200 ROUSH CleanTech E-450 cutaways with plans to lease an additional 400 units by the end of 2018, which would give the company 600 autogas vehicles.

“Propane-powered vehicles have played a key role in Schwan’s product delivery for more than 40 years,” said Danielle Stariha, senior manager of fleet and procurement for Schwan’s Home Service. “Total costs of ownership for propane autogas is much lower than traditional fuels and other alternative technologies, which is why we are continually implementing the newest propane technology.”

Schwan’s Home Service, which has one of the larger privately held fleets in the United States, will take delivery of its first 200 Ford E-450 cutaway vehicles this month. Each frozen food delivery truck is equipped with a Ford 6.8L V10 engine and a ROUSH CleanTech propane autogas fuel system.

Implementing alternative fuels is one way that Schwan’s Home Service helps meet its corporate environmental objectives. Each Ford E-450 propane autogas truck emits about 91,000 fewer pounds of carbon dioxide emissions over its lifetime than a gasoline-powered vehicle. Propane autogas is a low carbon fuel that reduces greenhouse gases by up to 25%, carbon monoxide by up to 60%, and nitrogen oxide by 20% compared to gasoline.

“Schwan’s long-time investment in propane autogas is a testament to the staying power of this economical and domestically produced transportation fuel,” said Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech. “And, we are bringing Schwan’s the cleanest-operating propane technology on the market.”

Schwan’s is also concerned about the comfort of its drivers, who are behind the wheel delivering frozen food products to its residential and business customers.

“Propane-powered vehicles are much quieter than equivalent diesel-powered vehicles, which leads to higher driver satisfaction,” said Ron Moore, vice president of warehouse and fleet operations for Schwan’s Home Service. “We deliver across the U.S., in various climates, conditions and terrains, and our drivers are excited about the ROUSH CleanTech-powered E-450 chassis.”