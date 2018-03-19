A sneak peek at Green Drives 2018

The Lake Michigan Consortium – a partnership between Clean Cities coalitions from Chicago, Wisconsin and Northern Indiana – is gearing up to host the 2018 Green Drives Conference and Expo at Northern Illinois University’s Conference Center in Naperville, IL, in May of this year.

“As one of the largest events of its kind in the Midwest, this conference is a great opportunity to learn about electric vehicles, alternative fuels, charging and fueling infrastructure, as well as funding and incentive programs to help green your fleet,” noted John Walton, chair of Chicago Area Clean Cities. “In 2017, more than 40% of our attendees were representatives from commercial and governmental fleets.”

“Whether you are a small or large business, a fleet administrator, a dealer principal, a fuel supplier, a conversion company or work in clean technology and clean energy, there will be topics of interest and networking opportunities for you at Green Drives,” said Lorrie Lisek, executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities. “We understand the challenges of busy schedules and budget constraints. This one-day event provides attendees with all of the benefits of a multi-day conference in a central location to make it more accessible to a larger audience.”

