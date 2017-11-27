Tesla announces Semi prices, raises reservation cost to $20,000

Tesla announced on its website the price for its Semi Class 8 electric truck will start at $150,000 for a model with a 300-mile range, and $180,000 for a 500-mile range.

The company also said it increased the per-order reservation price for the trucks to $20,000. At the unveiling event earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk said that figure was $5,000 per vehicle.

Related: Tesla's electric Class 8 to offer 500-mile range

In addition, Tesla said it was offering a “Founders Series” model for an upfront charge of $200,000, which guarantees receiving one of the first 1,000 Semis produced.

Tesla claims the truck will have the lowest cost of ownership when it hits the road in 2019. It said electric energy costs are half of diesel and that the Semi will provide at least $200,000 in fuel savings over the life of the vehicle.

Additional information such as the weight of the vehicle and other specifications have not yet been released.

Separately, officials with the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach told the Daily Breeze they have met with Tesla engineers to learn about the truck.

It is part of the effort to reach zero emissions for all on-road equipment by 2035, said Chris Cannon, director of environmental management for the Port of Los Angeles.