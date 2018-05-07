Menu
Loves Travel Stop in Guthrie OKlahoma
Running Green

Trillium shortens name, expands company

Trillium’s new contraction is both literal and physical—a recent partnership with EV Connect has led to a shortened name. Alternative and renewable fuel company Trillium CNG is more concisely renamed Trillium after working with California-based electric vehicle charging provider EV Connect.

As the company now offers more than compressed natural gas, the name change signifies expansion into other markets, Trillium managing director Bill Cashmareck explained.

“Trillium has been one of the top providers of CNG services for more than 20 years, and we’ll continue leading the way in that space,” Cashmareck said. “We believe our company name should fully reflect our offerings. By adding alternative fueling solutions like EV charging and hydrogen fueling to our portfolio we are helping customers reduce tailpipe emissions. Pairing those solutions with renewable fuels reduces the total lifecycle emission profile of our customers’ fleets.”

In addition to supplemental offerings, Trillium and EV Connect are working to implement EV charging sites at three Love’s Travel Stops locations in California: Coachella, Ripon and Tulare. Trillium will develop and oversee the stations while EV Connect is responsible for day-to-day activity. Stations targeted to public motorists can support six vehicles simultaneously, utilizing Level 2 charging and DC Fast Charging at rates of 50 or 150 kW.

The tentative project completion is early fall 2018, with EV charging stations at a further Love’s Travel Stop implemented in 2019. Trillium is also testing the hydrogen market. Construction for its first hydrogen fueling station, which predominantly targets fuel cell buses, will begin summer 2018 in Santa Ana, California.

A percentage of funding stipulation comes from the California Energy Commission’s Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program.

TAGS: Fuel News
