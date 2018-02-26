Menu
diesel truck emissions
Running Green

University asks EPA to withdraw study on glider kits

The president of Tennessee Tech has informed the Environmental Protection Agency it should not use the university's study on glider kits in developing federal emissions regulations.

President Philip Oldham said in a letter posted online experts “have questioned the methodology and accuracy of the report.” He added the school was pursuing a peer review of the report and investigating claims of research misconduct.

Related: Comments on glider kit proposal reflect economics of environmentalism

The study was commissioned by Fitzgerald Glider Kits and has been cited as evidence that EPA should rescind regulations limiting the sale of gliders. Fitzgerald has reportedly offered to build a new research center for the university on land owned by the company.

During the Obama administration’s development of the Phase 2 greenhouse gas regulations, EPA said gliders spew far greater pollution than trucks with more modern emissions systems.

However, the Tennessee Tech study claimed some gliders could outperform vehicles with newer engines. Last year, new EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, citing “the regulatory overreach” of the Obama administration, proposed gliders should not be regulated under the Clean Air Act, and opened a public comment period that ended Jan. 5.

EPA has not yet taken any additional action.

TAGS: News Government
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Getty Images Greenhouse gas emissions
Opponents decry EPA’s glider kit proposal during public hearing
Dec 05, 2017
The glider kit industry may get a major reprieve if the EPA revamps the Phase 2 GHG rules
EPA plans to revisit Phase 2 GHG rules
Aug 18, 2017
RNG station and truck
Construction underway for on-farm dairy RNG project
Feb 24, 2018
Autocar CNG truck
California offers incentives for clean Autocar Trucks
Feb 22, 2018