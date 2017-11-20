Automotive Lift Institute board reelects Schanze as chairman

Stet Schanze of Gray Manufacturing Company in St. Joseph, MO was reelected chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute board of directors during ALI's annual meeting in Las Vegas last month. This will be Schanze's third term as chairman of the trade association dedicated to vehicle lift safety.

In addition to Schanze, returning members of the board for 2018 include Jeff Kritzer of BendPak (Santa Paula, CA), past chairman Jerome Lentz of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, KY), Stan Poweska of PKS Lifts (Ancaster, Ontario), Harold Yeo of TLS Lifts (Oakville, Ontario), Matt Webster of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, IN), Associate Class representative Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America (Marietta, GA) and ALI President R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman.

The ALI Board of Directors includes representatives from the North American-based vehicle lift manufacturers that are members of ALI, as well as an elected representative of the ALI Associate Class. ALI Associate Class membership is available to North American service organizations with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff.