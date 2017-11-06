Ford recalls 73,000 Transit vans, 30,000 F-150 pickups

Ford issued four safety recalls involving Transit vans, which potentially could catch fire, and F-150 trucks. Here are details of the recalls, which concern a towing module that could be corroded by water; two different transmission/ shifting problems; and a small number of improperly machined cylinder heads.

Specifically, these affect 2015-2017 Transits and certain 2017 and 2018 F-150 pickups, with the Transit vans representing by far the largest number of vehicles being recalled.

I. 2015-2017 Ford Transit vehicles equipped with trailer tow module

Ford is recalling approximately 73,000 2015-2017 Ford Transit vans with trailer tow modules. Water can get into the module and connector, Ford said, potentially corroding wiring and damaging the module.

In affected vehicles, water in the module may cause:

—Turn signals to flash rapidly;

—Loss of the instrument cluster display;

—Loss of heater and air conditioning controls; and

—Loss of multimedia including radio, screens and SYNC.



Wiring corrosion from prolonged water intrusion could also cause an electrical short to the ground, which could cause:

—Faulty seat belt pretensioner deployment;



—A burning smell; and/or



—Increased risk of fire, including when the vehicle is parked and the ignition is off.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue, but knows of two reports of vehicle fires on Canadian fleet vehicles potentially related to this condition.

The reference number for this recall is 17S34.

Affected vehicles include 2015-17 Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Feb. 3, 2014 to Aug. 2, 2017.The recall involves about 65,000 U.S. vehicles and some 8,000 in Canada.

Ford provided further details of the recall repairs. Until the final repair is performed, customers should take the precaution of parking their vehicles outside.



As an interim repair, until parts are available for the final repair, customers may have dealers disable the trailer module. For the final repair, dealers will add a drainage hole to the driver's door stepwell and incorporate a fuse into the vehicle wiring harness. All services and repairs will be performed at no cost.

(Photo: Ford Motor Co.) 2018 Ford F-150

II. 2018 Ford F-150 vehicles with 3.3L engine, 6-speed automatic transmission and column-mounted shift lever

Ford is recalling about 15,000 2018 Ford F-150 trucks with 3.3L engines, six-speed transmissions and column-mounted shift lever due to inaccurate gear selection that could result in unintended vehicle movement.

In affected vehicles, moving the transmission shifter from park to drive rapidly may cause loss of the "PRNDL" gear indication in the instrument cluster and momentary engagement of reverse before the vehicle moves forward.

Alternatively, an operator could get a momentary neutral gear selection rather than reverse. Unintended vehicle movement as a result of this may increase the risk of accident or injury.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

The reference number for this recall is 17S35.



Affected vehicles include:



—2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from Jan. 12, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2017; and

—2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 30, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2017.

The recall involves about 12,400 U.S. vehicles, 2,000 in Canada and about 575 in Mexico.

As a fix, dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module with the latest level calibration software at no cost to the customer. Prior to the repair, customers and dealers should carefully shift into the desired gear and confirm intended gear selection in the "PRNDL" instrument cluster display.





(Photo: Ford Motor Co.) 2017 Ford F-150 XLT

III. 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission

Ford is recalling some 15,000 2017 Ford F-150s with 10-speed automatics for an inability to shift the transmission using the shift lever.

In affected vehicles, the pin attaching the transmission shift linkage to the transmission may come out.

If this happens, the driver moving the shift lever won't change the transmission gear; the transmission will stay in whatever gear it was in when the pin came out regardless of the position of the shift lever.

The shifter indicator could display inaccurate information, and the key can be removed even if the vehicle is not in park. However, a warning chime will sound and a message will be displayed in the instrument cluster indicating "Transmission not in park."

If the transmission is not in park or neutral, the driver would not be able to restart the vehicle. If a vehicle cannot be shifted to park and the parking brake isn't applied, the vehicle could move unintendedly and increase the risk of a crash.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include:



—2017 Ford F-150s built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Sept. 16, 2016 to Aug. 9, 2017; and

—2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from Aug. 23, 2016 to July 2, 2017.

The recall involves about 11,800 U.S. vehicles, 3,200 in Canada and 700 in Mexico. The reference number for this recall is 17S36.



To resolve the issue, dealers will remove the roll pin and replace it with an updated part at no cost. Prior to getting their vehicle repaired, customers and dealers will be instructed to make sure the parking brake is applied whenever the vehicle is parked.



(Photo: Ford Motor Co.) 2018 Ford F-150



IV. 2018 Ford F-150s with 3.5L engine

Ford is recalling about 30 2018 Ford F-150s with 3.5L engines for possible loss of power and engine failure.

In affected vehicles, cylinder heads manufactured for the 3.5L engines are missing machined holes for supplying lubrication to the camshaft. Improper camshaft lubrication will result in premature engine failure and loss of power without warning while driving, increasing the risk of accident or injury.

Ford said it not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue. Ford also noted it not aware of any affected vehicles that have been delivered to customers.

Affected vehicles include:



—2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from Sept. 3-16, 2017; and

—2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Sept. 5-17, 2017.

The recall involves some 22 U.S. vehicles, seven in Canada and one in Mexico. The reference number for this recall is 17S37.

Ford is tracking down affected vehicles at dealerships. If an affected vehicle is in the possession of an owner, the company said it will arrange to transport the vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the engine replaced at no cost.