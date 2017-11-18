Menu
Transmontes
Transmontes has a sister company, TM Transportation Services, in Laredo, TX. (Photo: Transmontes)
Safety

Mexico

At least four companies have publicly confirmed having placed preorders for Tesla’s heavy-duty electric truck.

The companies, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Walmart, Meijer Inc., and Loblaw have each paid the $5,000-a-truck deposit price for the trucks Tesla CEO Elon Musk said will be ready in 2019.

Related: Trucking groups join to support NAFTA

J.B. Hunt said in a statement it has reserved “multiple” trucks and plans to deploy them on the West Coast within its Intermodal and Dedicated Contract Services units.

Noe Montes (Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner)

“Reserving Tesla trucks marks an important step in our efforts to implement industry-changing technology,” said John Roberts, president and CEO. “We believe electric trucks will be most beneficial on local and dray routes, and we look forward to utilizing this new, sustainable technology.”

Walmart said it preordered 15 of the Tesla Semis, with five for its U.S. operations and the other 10 for Canada.

"We are excited to be among the first to pilot this new heavy-duty electric vehicle," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Cos. told Reuters it had placed an order for 25 of the trucks. The company has intentions of transitioning to a completely electric vehicle fleet by 2030. Another grocer and discount retailer, Meijer Inc., told Bloomberg News it would test four Tesla Semis. The company current has a fleet of 250 trucks.

Ryder System told the Wall Street Journal it will place an initial order with Tesla, but did not disclose details.

While these firms received immediately publicity for these orders, executives with Hirschbach Motor Lines and Daseke Inc. have said the 500-mile range on a single charge would prevent it from considering the trucks at this early stage.

TAGS: News Fleet Management People
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ELDs key trade deals Uber Freight and the timeline for autonomous trucks are the major issues industry analysts are keeping their eyes on
ELDs, NAFTA, Uber: Disruptions ahead for trucking
Jun 09, 2017
Worst highways for trucks
10 most dangerous roads for truckers
Nov 17, 2017
SAFE press event
Report: Trucking undergoing ‘technological revolution’
Nov 10, 2017
Snowy Road
Survey: Motorists say winter driving is a major stressor
Nov 08, 2017