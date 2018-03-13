SmartDrive launches new platform, SR4 hardware

SmartDrive Systems announced the launch of the SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform and SR4 hardware, which the company said brings together data from all systems, sensors, and the operating environment.

SmartDrive said the platform can help fleets improve safety and efficiency, as well as manage new challenges arising from the advancement of autonomous technologies.

“The introduction of this groundbreaking new platform provides fleets a solution capable of true convergence, and serves as a foundation on which to build as new and enhanced technologies are adopted in the next three to five years,” said Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO.

The San Diego-based company said the SR4 hardware is small in size but delivers the power required for computer vision, advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving applications.

It also offers new analytics powered by SmartDrive SmartIQ. The system is ingrated with Wabco’s OnLane lane departure system, with additional integration options to other third-party systems.

Forward Air and Oakley Transport are among the fleets to adopt the new platform and hardware thus far.