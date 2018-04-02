Azuga Marketplace integrates apps, boosts productivity

Connected vehicle and fleet technology provider Azuga has launched Azuga Marketplace, a digital platform that connects fleet customers with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and back-office applications. The suite of integrated applications aims to help streamline operations, improve customer service and reduce costs.

"We've developed Azuga Marketplace so that any application developer or customer can develop new marketplace applications using our next-generation API [application program interface] stack," said Ananth Rani, CEO and co-founder of Azuga.

Azuga Marketplace includes tools such as fuel purchasing, video monitoring, enterprise resource planning, and customer relationship management and operates "seamlessly" with Azuga software, the company said. The goal is to help fleet managers reduce time spent on duplicative tasks between standalone applications and thereby increase productivity.

Fleet managers can oversee payroll, dispatching, billing and other fleet-related tasks within the same software portal that they use to manage routes and monitor driver behavior by combining Azuga's fleet telematics systems with applications available through Azuga Marketplace like Elite EXTRA, Salesforce, and Milsoft Utility Solutions.

In addition, businesses can work with their insurance carrier on premium reductions by generating reports that demonstrate their technicians are practicing safe driving behaviors, according to Azuga.

"Azuga's fleet tracking technology solutions already provide measurable return on investment to our customers by reducing costs that typically result from employees' risky driving behaviors, unexpected vehicle maintenance, and inefficient routes," Rani said. "With Azuga Marketplace, customers will be able to leverage their existing investments in back-office applications and IoT sensors in connected vehicles."