Cargo Chief seeks out hidden capacity with ‘C4’

Cargo Chief has launched its new C4 platform aimed at helping third-party logistics firms digitally match freight loads for shipper customers to hidden capacity.

Russell Jones, founder and CEO of Cargo Chief, said the system leverages artificial intelligence to match loads. From there, C4 executes the transaction, and then monitors and manages the shipment.

A screenshot of Cargo Chief's new C4.

Cargo Chief’s booking assistant validates insurance and safety ratings. The system provides real-time tracking, and the option for immediate spot-load insurance through Roanoke Insurance.

Full Tilt Logistics has been a C4 beta customer since last year. Executives were on hand the Cargo Chief’s booth at annual meeting of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) to explain how they have benefitted from C4’s real-time database of trucks, as well as the “best truck” algorithm to maximize pricing, based on market conditions.

Other product announcements at TIA included:

Descartes brings Aljex, MacroPoint closer together

Descartes Systems Group said it has improved the integration between the recently acquired Descartes Aljex and Descartes MacroPoint. The integration allows freight brokerage customers to gain better visibility to loads while lowering operational costs, the company said.

“The perfect storm of increasing carrier capacity constraints and growing shipment demand driven by e-commerce is challenging freight brokers to cost effectively meet the service needs of their customers,” said Ken Wood, executive vice president of product management at Descartes.

Trucker Tools announces adoption milestones

Trucker Tools LLC said its Smart Capacity product had signed up its 50th customer after only six months on the market. Smart Capacity provides predictive freight matching, and is designed to help brokers streamline the process of finding and securing available capacity.

The company said by using the tool, the number of calls required to secure a load can be significantly reduced. Trucker Tools also said its smart phone app for drivers has reached 500,000 downloads. The app was launched in 2013, allow drivers to find and secure loads, optimize routes, locate services, and secure payment.