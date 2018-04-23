Chevin launches new fleet management software

Chevin Fleet Solutions launched a new SaaS package designed to support essential fleet, maintenance and compliance management responsibilities. The new product, FleetWave Core, is a pre-configured version of Chevin’s enterprise fleet management software.

“As the world’s leading provider of enterprise fleet management software, we have used more than 28-years’ of fleet management expertise to pre-configure this new software package,” noted Ashley Sowerby, managing director at Chevin. “Core is comprised of all the key tools and reports that most organizations will need to run an effective fleet operation, and we are continuously updating the application with new features.”

“Many organizations we speak to still rely on out-of-date legacy systems, spreadsheets and paper-based methods to manage their fleet, and is Core the perfect application to help them update their processes to best practice, using a modern, cloud-based solution,” Sowerby added.

According to the company, Core pricing is more accessible for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as larger fleets looking for a lower-cost alternative. Chevin explained this price reduction was primarily achieved by eliminating the project management and configuration services that are usually included.

“The biggest barrier for most smaller organizations looking at enterprise fleet software is the initial investment and lengthy delivery times,” Sowerby explained. “Developing a pre-configured version of our product that can be instantly deployed but still expanded with additional functionality post-installation has allowed us to offer the benefits of FleetWave to a much wider market”

Built-in features include: