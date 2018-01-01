Menu
Truck parking
Trucker Path's app has been downloaded more than two million times. (File photo)
Technology

China's Renren reaches deal to purchase Trucker Path

Renren Inc. announced it has reached an agreement to purchase Trucker Path for an undisclosed sum.

Trucker Path operates a smart phone app that provides real-time parking information. It also offers trip planning, freight load matching, and other services. It has more than 600,000 monthly users, and sees more over three million loads posted a month. In October, Trucker Path announced it has topped two million installations of the app.

Related: Real-time routing

Renren operates a social networking service and an web-based finance business in China. It is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. This is the company’s first purchase in the freight transportation space.

"Currently, the two major emerging technology areas are artificial intelligence and blockchain. With the acquisition of the Trucker Path social platform and the Truckloads freight marketplace, the company will be well-positioned technologically to drive innovation within this important industry,” said Joseph Chen, chairman and CEO of Renren.

TAGS: Driver Management News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Freight Shake-up
Freight Shake-up
Nov 07, 2017
Trucker Path noted its freightmatching marketplace Truckloads app has reached over 250000 downloads
Trucker Path app surpasses 1.5 million installs
Feb 24, 2017
SureFly drone
Workhorse to spin-off SureFly passenger drone business
Dec 27, 2017
KeepTruckinELD
Fleet Owner’s Top 10 stories of 2017
Dec 27, 2017