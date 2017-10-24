Decisiv creates new data services unit

ORLANDO. Software system provider Decisiv is forming a new “Data Services” business to help it further leverage the analytical capabilities of its Service Relationship Management or “SRM” platform.

The company has also hired Rob Bradenham as vice president of data services to spearhead development of its new endeavor, added Dick Hyatt, Decisiv’s president and CEO, during a press conference here at the 2017 American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition (MC&E).

“Data produced at every step of the [truck and trailer] service supply chain by multiple parties needs to be analyzed and fed back into the system so service events are done in a smarter, faster, less expensive way,” he noted. “Right now, though, only 15% to 20% of service events are getting full transparency.”

Hyatt explained that obtaining higher quality data that can analyzed in more detail will allow equipment makers, dealerships, and fleets alike to move to a more “predictive maintenance” model. “That will happen, but you need to get the right data into the right place to make it work,” he noted.

Bradenham – a former U.S. Navy officer who previously headed up “Big Data” capture and analysis efforts at Caterpillar – added that reducing and eliminating “manual efforts” to collect data via automation will help create a more “virtuous data cycle” to enable better repair process visibility.

“The base of data from commercial assets and from people involved in service events is growing,” he said. “The analytics capabilities that our new Data Services business will provide can serve as a standard for the industry and ultimately improve service event time, technician and service provider performance, and the lifetime value of assets.”

Hyatt added that demand for such SRM “ecosystems” and the “transparency” they can provide is growing in trucking. He said Decisiv’s system is now used at over 3,200 service locations nationwide that connect with more than 2 million assets in service.

“For the past three years we’ve been steadily adding partners to our SRM platform,” Hyatt pointed out. “Going into 2018, we expect a significant jump in those numbers.”