Doran introduces YardCheck 360 TPMS at TMC

ATLANTA. Doran just launched its new YardCheck 360 Wireless Gate Reader Tire Pressure Monitoring System during ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council's annual meeting here in Atlanta, GA.

According to the company, the YardCheck 360TM trailer transceiver continuously monitors trailer tire pressure and temperature data, storing this data while away from the facility and uploading it to the cloud based website when it returns. While tethered or untethered in the yard, the YardCheck 360 transceiver periodically transfers new data to the cloud, alerting fleet management to alarm conditions before they result in on-road tire failures.

“Gaining remote access to tire pressure data from untethered trailers has been a continual request from our valued fleet partners,” said Lee Demis, director of business development. “Identifying, inflating, repairing or replacing tires before they leave a fleet’s facility has tremendous cost-saving advantages for fleets. We worked closely with Divelbiss Corporation to create a truly unique gate reader system to capture tire pressure and temperature data when a trailer is on the road, upload when it returns to the facility – and most importantly – continue to provide updated information when untethered in the yard.”

The Doran YardCheck 360 can operate as a stand-alone system on trailers, used in conjunction with Automatic Tire Inflation Systems (ATIS), or communicate real-time data to a truck in-cab display or telematics partner through a Doran SmartLink monitor.

A web-based dashboard, including various alarm conditions, allows fleets to view tire pressure and temperature data for all of the trailer tires in their fleet. Reports can be scheduled and run automatically to identify problem tires before they create on-road tire service calls.