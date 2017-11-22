Enjoy Thanksgiving? Thank a truck driver

Thanksgiving is the quintessential American holiday, a non-denominational coming together to spend time with family and friends over a classic meal. And like a great many other things, it wouldn't be possible without trucking.

"Remember to give thanks to truck drivers for keeping our tables filled on Thanksgiving," noted fleet management solutions provider Telogis, A Verizon Company, in a new holiday infographic released this week.

Telogis digs into the numbers a bit more to find out what it takes logistically for Thanksgiving to happen as we all expect it will.

It's not easy: start with some 16,600 truckloads of turkey that need to get delivered to supply that special Thursday of November. Americans consume some 51 million turkeys every Thanksgiving, according to the infographic.

It's also, of course, a huge economic driver even before any Black Friday shopping. On average, the U.S. household will spend $59.18 for Thanksgiving dinner, Telogis noted.

And remember that in addition to all that turkey, truck drivers will also deliver the goods that will fill out those sides of a Thanksgiving meal. The holiday calls for 80 million lbs. of cranberries, 1.5 billion lbs. of pumpkins, and a whopping 2.4 billion lbs. of sweet potatoes, to name a few of those other items.

Thanks for helping make Thanksgiving the special day it is, truck drivers of America. Have a great holiday and drive safe!