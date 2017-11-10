Fleet Complete app helps drivers stay safe, pass inspections

Fleet Complete introduces a fully integrated stand-alone DVIR app to provide fleet operators with a new safety tool. Officially called Inspect by Fleet Complete, the new application is an independent product for Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting that is now available for fleet-based businesses of any size.

The app requires drivers to complete a compulsory vehicle inspection before and after every long-haul trip, logging any minor or major defects to ensure proper vehicle maintenance and comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations.

Within the ELD solution, DVIR delivers only the essential vehicle checklist that will ensure compliance with a road inspection. The new stand-alone Inspect app provides a complementary tool for drivers to conduct a more detailed inspection of their vehicles for better assurance and a quick in-app sign off without intermediaries.

The new Inspect App also offers businesses outside the long-haul sector a tool to uphold safety standards and decrease the chances of costly repairs or on-job calamities.

"Inspect by Fleet Complete is a unique DVIR app on the market today," said Alan Fong, CTO of Fleet Complete. "What started as a standard vehicle safety procedure for a specific industry is now wanted by other sectors, seeing its benefits in operational assurance for fleets. Our customers want their vehicles on the road and not in the mechanic's garage; hence, we decided to address this need with a cost-effective solution that is today the Inspect app. As a bonus, we made it even better than the standard DVIRs."