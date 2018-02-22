Menu
Technology

Fleet Complete launches new connected vehicle ecosystem

Cloud-based IoT platform to transform the delivery of solutions through partnerships between industry stakeholders.

Fleet Complete announced it has just launched Connvex, a global connected vehicle ecosystem platform designed to accelerate the adoption of connected vehicle technologies.

According to Fleet Complete, Connvex enables disparate stakeholding parties to harness the cloud infrastructure, predictive analytics, and telematics expertise for optimal end-user value augmentation. In addition, it is projected to provide solutions to not only fleet-owners but also original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system suppliers, aftermarket participants, governments, municipalities, financial institutions and other stakeholding groups.

Connvex was developed to enhance the delivery of solutions and new business models, particularly in the areas of autonomous driving, freight mobility, and smart city infrastructure. Converging aggregate data and AI-based analytics, the scope of Connvex includes remote diagnostics and prognostics, safety and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ride sharing, electric vehicle mobility, digital freight brokerage and video telematics, mobile resource management and ride sharing, among many others.

"We are very excited to release this transformative platform that trailblazes the future of the connected automotive space," said Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "Connvex has harnessed the collective intellectual property of Fleet Complete and our partners to deliver powerful cloud-based analytics and solutions to businesses of all types and sizes. It enables the co-creation of new revenue streams and possibilities for the widest range of industry participants. This will affect everyone on every scale, transforming mobility as we know it."

TAGS: Fleet Management News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
selfdriving
Consumers still leery of self-driving vehicles ... as are truckers
Feb 22, 2018
Future trucking trends
The three big trends impacting trucking
Feb 22, 2018
WarehouseRobot
Artificial intelligence is coming and workers may be more prepared for it than we think
Feb 21, 2018
Spireon FL Flex
Spireon unveils modular trailer tracker for mixed fleets
Feb 21, 2018