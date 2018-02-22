Fleet Complete launches new connected vehicle ecosystem

Fleet Complete announced it has just launched Connvex, a global connected vehicle ecosystem platform designed to accelerate the adoption of connected vehicle technologies.

According to Fleet Complete, Connvex enables disparate stakeholding parties to harness the cloud infrastructure, predictive analytics, and telematics expertise for optimal end-user value augmentation. In addition, it is projected to provide solutions to not only fleet-owners but also original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system suppliers, aftermarket participants, governments, municipalities, financial institutions and other stakeholding groups.

Connvex was developed to enhance the delivery of solutions and new business models, particularly in the areas of autonomous driving, freight mobility, and smart city infrastructure. Converging aggregate data and AI-based analytics, the scope of Connvex includes remote diagnostics and prognostics, safety and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ride sharing, electric vehicle mobility, digital freight brokerage and video telematics, mobile resource management and ride sharing, among many others.

"We are very excited to release this transformative platform that trailblazes the future of the connected automotive space," said Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "Connvex has harnessed the collective intellectual property of Fleet Complete and our partners to deliver powerful cloud-based analytics and solutions to businesses of all types and sizes. It enables the co-creation of new revenue streams and possibilities for the widest range of industry participants. This will affect everyone on every scale, transforming mobility as we know it."