Fleet Complete launches video analytics to improve fleet safety

Fleet Complete has launched Fleet Complete Vision, a mobile video solution designed to improve operational safety and accident management for fleet owners. According to the company, this visual analytics solution is fully integrated with the Fleet Complete platform for holistic fleet insights.

According to the company, Fleet Complete Vision enables fleet managers to:

Create and maintain driver scorecards,

Detect and review events, when and where they happened,

Share comprehensive trip reports backed by video analytics,

Gain photographic evidence for accident litigations.

Fleet Complete Vision hones in on enhancing fleet safety and profitability though improving driver risk management and decision-making while on the road. With the outward-facing camera, video event recording, and ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System) voice coaching, Fleet Complete Vision can help drivers protect the company's reputation, improve their safety scores, and provide visual evidence in accident situations, according to the company.

"We are very excited to launch Fleet Complete Vision. It is a great complement to our connected vehicle solutions portfolio, helping establish optimal fleet safety," said Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "It provides drivers, fleet managers and business owners both protection and prevention capabilities by combining video coaching with real-time event recording and analytics. Having video backup can either help protect the employees or provide opportunity to develop driver-specific training that will help ensure a safer working environment. This is the future of business fleet operations in the years to come."

In addition, Fleet Complete Vision allows users the option to use their own smartphone devices or a dedicated windshield mounted camera.