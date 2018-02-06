FleetUp ELDs certified by FourKites partner network

FleetUp announced its electronic logging devices (ELDs) were certified as part of the FourKites ELD partner network.

The company said its ELD and fleet management technology transmit hours-of-service information and other data via a cellular network. FleetUp said that is a safer option than Bluetooth, which is more vulnerable to system hacks and connectivity issues.

FourKites, which offers supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics companies, created the ELD Partner Network to encourage providers to comply with industry standards and support direct data sharing.

“We are proud to be acknowledged as a technology partner enabling real-time visibility into the transportation ecosystem, and as such, key players in the future of fleet management,” said Ezra Kwak, chief technology officer at FleetUp.

FourKites certifies ELD providers based on data quality, data accessibility, operational integrity, and customer value.

“FourKites is pleased to recognize FleetUp for its leadership in making supply chains run more efficiently through its open architecture platform,” said Craig Fiander, senior vice president, global business development for FourKites. “Data transparency has become foundational for any ELD provider that is delivering maximum customer satisfaction and compliance.”