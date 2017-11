Convoy CEO Dan Lewis said the riddle his two-year-old company is trying to solve is pretty straightforward: “How do you get infinitely available capacity and zero waste?” The solution, the former Amazon executive believes, will come from the automation of freight brokerage services and the willingness of truckers to embrace them.

“All of the technology is more or less in place now for this to happen. It’s really a question of how fast can we build trust, how fa