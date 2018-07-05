Geotab illustrates evolution of the U.S. highway system

Geotab launched its interactive infographic illustrating the progression of the U.S. Interstate Highway System.

This interactive experience gives users a glimpse into the evolution of the country’s main transportation network; the infrastructure that is foundational to everyday life. The past few decades have brought an increased reliance on highways as people and their things move to the desired destination.

The current Interstate Highway System comprises 25% of total highway traffic in America. The total length of this type of infrastructure nears 50,000 miles, and to commemorate this milestone Geotab created the interactive map to demonstrate the progression, leading users to deduce how this growth will continue and if it can be sustained.

The idea of interstate travel began in 1956 and has since come to support U.S. commerce as the backbone of the economy. To give users a sense of this explosive transformation, the map includes advances in the past 60 years and includes information about the cities specific highways support and other relevant statistical details.

Geotab’s vice president of marketing Maria Sotra said this milestone was a prime opportunity to educate customers on the rich history.

“As America’s Interstate Highway System approaches a major milestone, we wanted to pay tribute to this intricate and expansive network,” Sotra said. “Connecting people, enabling business and providing a straightforward path across one of the largest countries in the world, the nearly 50,000 miles of highway that makes up the Interstate Highway System has played an undeniable role in transportation and trade in the United States.”