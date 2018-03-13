Menu
Waiting Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner
Technology

Haven offering automated auditing for freight documents

Software provider says they’ll help streamline the freight payment process for shippers.

Software company Haven, Inc., is introducing two new features that automate freight documents – one that creates an automated bill of lading and another for invoice auditing. The firm said those two new offerings will allow companies to streamline their freight payments and documentation workflows to save time and money.

When customers process shipments within Haven’s TMS of transportation management system, the company said those new features will audit shipment-related documents to ensure that bills of lading and freight invoices are correct.

Related: Mack: It's a good time to be in trucking

Matthew Tillman, CEO and founder of Haven, explained that a “large majority” of motor carrier invoices need to be reconciled when the invoice amount does not match the original confirmation provided. “Timely and expensive discrepancies across documents are an issue within the industry, and many companies employ multiple people just to reconcile these invoices,” he said. “We now offer an automated system to detect and flag any discrepancies between the original quote and freight invoice and the shipping instructions and bill of lading, respectively.”

Tillman noted other benefits of the new technology include:

  • Cost savings: The average shipper is being overcharged by upwards of 10% of freight costs due to motor carrier mistakes with invoicing. Haven ensures that invoices reflect the agreed-upon rates to save customers money.
  • Time savings: Instead of spending hours on checking Bills of Lading and freight invoices, Haven automates the review process so customers can focus on reconciling the exceptions that need attention.
  • Quicker corrections: If a bill of lading does not match the shipping instructions, Haven’s TMS automatically requests corrections from the motor carrier, reducing the time involved to get a correct bill of lading in-hand.

“Incorrect bills of lading and invoices have been consistent problems that we noticed across customers,” Tillman added. “The result is a costly reconciliation process for both the shipper and their providers. Our new products solves disputes before they begin, so that customers and their providers can get back to doing what they do best: ship product.”

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Driverless
Is it time for SAE to re-do the levels of automated driving?
Mar 13, 2018
BoostBox H2
BoostBox H2 offers leasing, financing program for its diesel add-on tech
Mar 12, 2018
Otto
Colorado officer recounts how Otto's autonomous beer delivery became a reality
Mar 11, 2018
RRsbi
Truck-Lite unveils updates to Road Ready trailer system
Mar 08, 2018