Haven rolls out new TMS tool for shippers

Software vendor Haven, Inc., is introducing a new feature called “Provider Performance Analytics” that will allow shippers to better gather, analyze and leverage motor carrier data for a variety of purposes:

Capture data to drive more informed decision-making across a shipper’s organization;

Analyze in more detail motor carrier performance across several metrics, including carrier allocation, on-time percentage, response times and rate competitiveness;

Compare and rank freight transport providers at global, trade lane and port pair levels;

Deploy data to help drive contract negotiations and future allocation decisions.

“With detailed provider analytics, Haven's customers will be able to improve their carrier relationships, lower costs, and increase visibility throughout their supply chain,” noted Matthew Tillman, CEO and founder of Haven, in a statement. He added that Haven aims to connect commodity traders, food producers, and shippers to thousands of logistics providers through its online transportation management system (TMS) platform, Haven TMS, for greater end-to-end shipment automation.