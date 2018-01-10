HERE Technologies launches new fleet and transportation products

HERE Technologies launched the Mobility Dispatch, a real-time fleet utilization and optimization solution, this week at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.



The Mobility Dispatch system consists of a web controller and driver application that easily connects fleet managers with their drivers to improve performance with increased demand and revenue. According to HERE, the Mobility Dispatch is a technological solution based on advanced algorithms for demand prediction, unprecedented fleet utilization and optimization capabilities, and the harnessing of Big Data for insight and analysis to maximize each demand opportunity. Sophisticated technology combined with the exposure to new demand sources through the HERE Open Mobility Marketplace gives all mobility vendors the opportunity to compete in a crowded ecosystem.

HERE also announced another business aimed at the transportation industry and its consumers.

The plethora of options across public transit, taxi, car-sharing, air travel and rental services can make getting from one place to another a complex and daunting task that requires different apps. HERE Mobility, a new business formed by HERE Technologies, aims to make it easier to get around by bringing the diverse array of services on offer into one place.

This week, HERE Mobility launched the HERE Open Mobility Marketplace, a one-stop-shop marketplace for smart, social and scalable mobility services. For service providers, the marketplace offers an opportunity to reach new customers. For consumers, it means more choice and accessibility.

“We’re excited to form HERE Mobility, a business with a clear mission to transform the way we access and use transportation and mobility services to simply “get around”,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “The business combines our leading location technology with the passion we have, to shape the future towards an autonomous world to the benefit of businesses and consumer alike.”

The HERE Open Mobility Marketplace is a software solution that serves as a central hub for supplying and requesting mobility services. It functions as a unifying abstraction layer, providing a single, standardized point of contact for all mobility service types to connect supply with demand. Any business of any size, anywhere, can offer multiple mobility service options to fit consumer needs.

“Mobility is at the core of our lives, and vital for businesses and consumers in the on-demand economy where standards and expectations have risen,” said Liad Itzhak, vice president and head of HERE Mobility. “HERE Mobility strives to solve a real market need that provides consumers and businesses with true freedom of mobility. Our solutions democratize a fragmented and siloed industry, opening new channels to access the best mobility tools and services available.”

Fundamentally, the mobility services market lacks a facilitated portal or clear protocol. There are also technological gaps between established and newer providers. HERE Mobility wants to set a new standard of mobility equality for all players in the mobility ecosystem.

In conjunction with this launch, HERE Mobility will be releasing a beta of The Mobility SDK to enable demand partners to develop applications, connecting to the HERE Open Mobility Marketplace with mobility features for managing rides within their own interface.

HERE Mobility is the mobility business of HERE Technologies, a provider of digital mapping and location services. The business seeks to innovate and deploy unique solutions for the evolving world of smart mobility.