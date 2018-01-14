Menu
Highlights from CES 2018 in Las Vegas

Long known for the latest in consumer electronics, the annual event in Las Vegas featured the latest in a wide range of vehicle technologies.

From driverless vehicles to advances in connectivity, a walk around the CES show provided a glimpse into the future of passenger vehicles. And with each passing year, the event is incorporating more freight transportation aspects, especially when it comes to handling e-commerce deliveries. Overall, there were more than 3,900 exhibitors, spanning more than 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space at this year's event.

