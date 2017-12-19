Holiday event near Vegas offers free dinner, concert for truckers

With everyone thinking ELDs, Verizon Telematics was thinking a little truck driver appreciation. Heightened freight volume and greater shipping needs through the holiday season are reminder enough that America's economy depends on trucking.

So last week, to say thanks to truck drivers, Verizon Telematics threw a "pop-up" holiday dinner and concert event at Whiskey Pete's Truck Stop in Primm, NV, about 30 mi. south of Vegas on I-15 near the border of California and Nevada. Country music duo Brothers Osborne played the show.

Photo by Dan Steinberg/ Invision for Verizon Telematics/ AP Images

The event Thurs. evening, Dec. 14 was free to truckers and got started at 6. More than 100 drivers showed up in all, Fleet Owner has it — a great turnout, especially since only truck drivers were allowed in. Those who stopped by included a number of owner-operators and drivers from larger trucking companies as well, I-15 being a popular freight corridor.

"Being out on the road and away from your family — especially at this time of year — can be really hard, so we wanted to show our appreciation in a fun and unexpected way," said Jay Jaffin, chief marketing officer at Verizon Telematics. And since it's the topic of the day, the company also took the opportunity to point to its electronic logging device software offered by Telogis and Fleetmatics.

"We also want drivers to know we can offer the easiest path to ELD compliance, allowing them to focus on what's important: getting home to their families safely," Jaffin contended.