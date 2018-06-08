KeepTruckin offers add-on 'smart' dashcam for its ELD

Electronic logging device (ELD) maker KeepTruckin now has a "plug-and-play" dashcam aimed at an affordable price point that's designed for simple installation for fleet customers using its ELD product.

The dashcam system includes a small, square camera about 2.25 in. wide and 1 in. deep with a wide-angle lens that's installed in the truck's windshield facing the road. Clips are included to run the camera's wire feed along the headliner and plug it into the KeepTruckin ELD's USB port. Then it's up and running when the vehicle is.

When the ELD—which is already connected to/ monitoring engine data and parameters—registers an adverse event such as hard braking, accelerating or cornering or a collision, the dashcam system captures 10 seconds of video at 1280 x 720p before and after the event. Video clips are then available for viewing via the Keep Truckin software dashboard "at any time," according to the company.

Benefits KeepTruckin claims for the add-on dashcam include:

—Identifying risky driver behaviors to be addressed with coaching

—Capturing video of collisions to show the truth of what happened

—Improving safety (and Compliance, Safety, Accountability scores)

—Lowering insurance premiums with a better fleet safety record

KeepTruckin developed and launched its ELD as its first product, which was among the first self-certified ELDs listed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The company explained to Fleet Owner it planned to build out fleet management functionalities from there.

Image: KeepTruckin KeepTruckin's new Smart Dashcam product shown next to its ELD.

"The ELD was phase one of our mission to improve the safety and efficiency of the trucking industry," said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of KeepTruckin. “The addition of our Smart Dashcam gives fleets an integrated safety platform that spans compliance, telematics and video monitoring.”

Pricing of the KeepTruckin dashcam starts at $100 per unit plus $40 a month for dashboard access. The company noted the Smart Dashcam product works only with its new cellular ELD, but said customers' ELD devices will be upgraded if necessary at no cost when they purchase the dashcam system.

Visit www.keeptruckin.com/dashcam for more info or to request a free demo of the product.