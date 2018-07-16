Konexial donates truck tech to University of Tennessee

Konexial is donating its patented trucking technology software to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Haslam College of Business for the use of students in the supply chain management program. Konexial donated truck driving simulators along with its My20 electronic logging devices (ELDs) and GoLoad dynamic load matching technology platform for students to learn and understand the complexities of fleet management in today’s shifting marketplace. Konexial Chief Executive Officer, Ken Evans, and Chief Operating Officer, Andy Dishner, are both alumni of the Haslam College of Business.

“New supply chain leaders need to plan to face the driver shortages coming in the next decade,” said Dishner. “Empty trucks are the biggest waste in transportation and one of the biggest wastes in the supply chain.”

Konexial’s My20 ELD device automatically logs a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity to fulfill FMCSA compliance rules. Konexial’s GoLoad dynamic load matching platform uses the data provided from the My20 ELD to dynamically match up drivers who have extra hours and capacity with available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria—providing drivers with opportunities to dramatically increase earning potential.

“You still had a lot of drivers using a flip phone four years ago when we started this business, but that’s changing quickly,” said Evans. “Technology has changed the trucking industry forever, and we want the next generation to be ready to help us tackle the challenges and embrace the opportunities.”

According to Mary Holcomb, Gerald T. Niedert, Professor of Supply Chain Management, this technology provides students with an ability to keep up with a rapidly changing field where textbooks often lag behind.

“Having these resources available for our students is invaluable in preparing them for careers where technology is constantly redefining how we do work,” Holcomb says. “This gift will enable us to continue to differentiate our students in the marketplace.”