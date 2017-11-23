Kraft Heinz selects FourKites for freight tracking, temperature monitoring

The Kraft Heinz Co. has picked FourKites to provide real-time freight tracking and monitoring across its supply chain.

"We will use FourKites to gain unprecedented visibility into when each shipment will arrive, and be able to proactively monitor load temperatures to ensure high quality. By doing so, we will strengthen our customer relationships and optimize supply chain operations,” said Larry Breisinger, head of North America Transportation at Kraft Heinz.

Related: EROAD integrates with FourKites

Kraft Heinz is the fifth largest food and beverage company in the world, while FourKites oversees a network of more than four million GPS-connected assets.

FourKites, based in Chicago, will provide real-time tracking and predictive arrival times across all transportation modes for Kraft Heinz. It is also providing Kraft Heinz real-time temperature tracking of shipments.