Love's updates app to include mobile fuel pay

Love’s Travel Stops has updated its Love’s Connect mobile app, which now features a new design and features such as Love’s Pay for Commercial Fuel. Love’s Pay allows professional drivers to start diesel pumps and pay for fuel right from their cabs.

“Customers were asking for a mobile pay function that would allow them to conveniently answer prompts and start the pump without leaving their trucks, so we made that a top priority,” said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s Travel Stops. “We worked with drivers to gather feedback to decide how we updated and improved the Love’s Connect app, and we encourage existing app users to upgrade to the new version so they access Love’s Pay and My Love Rewards features.”

In addition to Love’s Pay, here are some of the additional new features on the Love’s Connect app:

Quickly view Love’s and Speedco store details.

Access My Love Rewards status, credits, and barcode from the Home screen.

View and share transaction and loyalty receipts.

Add commercial fuel cards to your new Love’s Pay Wallet.

Better manage your stops now that all distances are displayed in true road miles.

Search Love’s locations by city, state, zip, store number or highway.

Easily see the filters you’ve selected and remove them with a single tap.

Add new search and traffic layers to your familiar Route Planner view.

Improved Roadside Assistance screen that links to nearby Love’s offering Truck Tire Care.

The new version of Love’s Connect is available in the iTunes store and the Google Play store.