McLeod Software HQ Photo: McLeod Software
McLeod Software is relocating its headquarters to this 140,000 sq. ft. building in Birmingham, AL.
Technology

McLeod moving to larger HQ in Birmingham

Transportation software company purchases larger office as it anticipates more growth.

McLeod Software is planning to move its corporate headquarters into a 140,000 sq. ft. office building in Birmingham, AL, in summer 2018. The company recently purchased the property at 100 Meadowbrook Corporate Park and is in the process of remodeling it before the company moves.

This building will allow the company to consolidate its two current office locations in greater Birmingham and has room for growth.

McLeod Software noted it has grown by about 20% over each of the last six years and expects continued growth that should lead to the company doubling in size again over the next 5 years, according to the company. McLeod Software was founded in Birmingham over 30 years ago. With nearly 900 customers in the U.S. and Canada, the company provides enterprise management software solutions for the transportation industry.

Colliers International assisted McLeod Software in the transaction.

TAGS: News Telematics
