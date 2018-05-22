McLeod updates LoadMaster Enterprise, PowerBroker

New capabilities and functionality have been added to McLeod Software’s solutions for brokers and 3PL’s, for truckload carriers, and for LTL and final-mile operations. Version 18.1 includes changes in the LoadMaster and PowerBroker dispatch operations to help users see, understand, and act on the information they need, according to McLeod.

PowerBroker has a new interface to help McLeod customers who participate in the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) 3PL Market Report survey to submit and automate the requested necessary data. The TIA 3PL Survey interface can be set to run automatically for the previous month, so the information will be transmitted on time, each month, with no user action.

The McLeod Anywhere mobile app for LoadMaster and PowerBroker users has new capabilities to help users manage EDI transactions while out of the office, in a meeting, after hours, or on weekends.

A new integration with AT&T Fleet Complete's Fleet Tracker application retrieves tractor and trailer positions into LoadMaster every few minutes, providing dispatchers the ability to track the actual route and near real-time location of assets and loads within LoadMaster.

For EDI customers that use Truckload Wizard analysis services, a feature has been added to the EDI Load Tender and Load Tender Express screens requesting a score on the last study date. PowerBroker now includes integration with Truckstop.com's LoadPay for faster, more accurate carrier settlement processing.

LoadPay transactions are created during the carrier settlement processing, as part of transfer to settlement or manually from the Unpaid Settlements screen. Carriers are notified of receiving their settlement payments through the Truckstop.com LoadPay system, and they can use the PayMeNow feature to receive quicker settlement payments. As payments are processed with LoadPay, PowerBroker will be updated to reconcile settlement posting.

PowerBroker's PNN Service now supports Trucker Tools Smart Capacity FTP Interface. PowerBroker can be configured to send all available movement information to Smart Capacity in an expanded order format from a traditional load board.