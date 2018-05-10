Menu
FR8Star Price Lock Screenshot FR8Star Screenshot
Technology

New FR8Star feature can book specialized freight in 5 minutes

The Price Lock feature allows shippers to enter their open deck freight details, agree upon an all-inclusive price with necessary permits, pilot cars, and standard service fee, then FR8Star matches and books a qualified carrier.

FR8 Revolution, creators of the FR8Star.com marketplace for open deck carriers and shippers, now offers its new Price Lock feature that allows shippers to instantly obtain a guaranteed fair market rate and immediately book freight for legal and permitted flatbed and open deck freight. The entire process from estimate, to payment and confirmation can be completed in less than 5 minutes, according to the company.

FR8Star.com is a specialized transport marketplace for moving open deck and oversize/overweight loads. Since 2015, FR8Star has addressed industry demand from enterprise shippers for fast and reliable booking of freight by matching shippers with qualified carriers nationwide. FR8Star has over 4,000 active open deck carriers with 50,000 available trucks.

The Price Lock feature allows shippers to enter their open deck freight details, agree upon an all-inclusive price with necessary permits, pilot cars, and standard service fee, then FR8Star matches and books a qualified carrier. The guaranteed rate is fully transparent with detailed line items for permits, linehaul and any third-party fees. To ensure reliable and secure permit data, FR8Star has worked with each state’s transportation department to obtain precise permit requirements.

“It has never been easier to book oversize/overweight loads such as large equipment or machinery,” said Carl-Christoph Reckers, co-founder and COO of FR8Star. “Shippers can access FR8Star's online technology from anywhere 24/7 and book shipping. What used to be a long and tedious process to determine the correct trailer needed, an optimal shipping route and the appropriate permits is now as easy and quick as booking an airline ticket online.”

How shippers book loads with FR8Star’s Price Lock:

  1. Provide FR8Star.com with load specifications, origin, and destination.
  2. Obtain an instant rate with itemized costs including all permits and third-party costs.
  3. Choose FR8Star’s Price Lock option to secure shipping at the agreed upon guaranteed rate.
  4. FR8Star matches shippers with a qualified carrier and manages the pick-up, delivery, paperwork and payment processing.

“Anybody that arranges freight knows that trucking isn’t always dependable. But working with FR8Star is,” said Robin Ramsey, CFO of Ramsey Machine Services. “We have been in the steel and heavy equipment industry for nearly 30 years. I was nervous using FR8Star for the first time, but now it is the first place I go. It saves me a lot of time securing available heavy haul carriers.”

Today, FR8Star’s Price Lock Feature is available throughout the 48 contiguous states on the most common 5 axle setups, including permitted loads.

TAGS: News Driver Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
the edge bono u2
U2's Bono and the Edge invest in Convoy's tech network of smaller trucking companies
May 10, 2018
Oversize load truck on highway
Spot market in the ELD era: A look at Q1 and beyond
May 09, 2018
Volvo trucks Connect cars
Volvo trucks and cars will alert each other in traffic
May 09, 2018
Getty Images Greenhouse gas emissions
Regulations are a force to be reckoned with
May 07, 2018