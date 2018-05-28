Menu
New McLeod Software incorporates permissioned blockchains

McLeod is looking to update its automated business software with blockchain technology.

The company recently announced its move to allow smart contract design in collaboration with permissioned blockchains. An early version was displayed to demonstrate how the old software will work with blockchains.

McLeod’s FlowLogix Smart Contracts addresses the weak link in smart contracts: how administration transforms these documents into code. It is challenging to relay them perfectly and for the process owners, in turn, to authenticate how they run in everyday use using layman’s terms. This new software relies on visual logic, workflow strategy and built-in simulation assessments to ease the burden and alleviate confusion for creators and process owners.

Customers will be able to do a trial run of the smart contract with the permissioned blockchain distributed legers prior to execution. FlowLogix Smart Contracts will help users craft logic, data mapping, automated communication mechanisms, business triggers and formatting API to blockchain frameworks to satisfy necessary collaboration with a smart contract expressed by a permissioned blockchain.

McLeod Software will create APIs in FlowLogix Smart Contracts following regulations set by the Blockchain in Transport Alliance. This serves twofold: to facilitate McLeod users’ construction of their business process solutions as they relate to permissioned blockchains, and to allow current FlowLogix customers automation in modernizing their preexisting solutions to run in a permissioned blockchain environment.

