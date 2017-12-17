Peloton demonstrates truck platooning in Michigan

Peloton Technology said it hosted a live truck platooning demonstration on Interstate 96 in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan State Police, and Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The demo featured a pair of Peloton-equipped Volvo VNL670 trucks platooning at about 65 feet. The company said it is on track to deploy its technology during 2018.

“Michigan has been a national leader in the legislative approval of connected and automated vehicles so we were excited to demonstrate the Peloton truck platooning system in the Detroit area as a stepping stone towards commercial deployment within the state” said Steve Boyd, Peloton co-founder and vice president of external affairs.

Peloton’s driver-assistive system allows drivers to form two-truck platoons and keeps the drivers fully engaged in driving at all times.

In 2016, Michigan enacted a law enabling testing and commercial deployment of truck platooning. Since then, eight other states have taken similar actions.

“We are committed to advancing safety and efficiency in commercial trucking operations and accelerating the economic benefits that result from improving the movement of goods,” said Kirk Steudle, director of the Michigan Department of Transportation. “Many companies in Michigan’s automotive industry are playing a key role in the development of connected and automated vehicle technologies like platooning. The state is proud to be a leader in paving the way for the deployment and growth of vehicle platooning technologies which can bring great value to the region.”