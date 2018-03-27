PeopleNet, TMW open registration for 2018 conference

TMW and PeopleNet announced that registration for the 2018 in.sight user conference + expo is now open. Themed “in.novation, in.spired,” this year’s event will be held in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center from September 9-12.

The 2018 in.sight event will mark the third annual conference hosted by TMW and PeopleNet, both part of Trimble Transportation. The conference will feature hundreds of educational sessions, notable speakers, and rich networking opportunities.

“The in.sight conference is quickly becoming a leading technology event in the transportation and logistics industries,” said David Wangler, president of Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions, which includes TMW. “Each year it gets significantly better and this year will be no different. We are looking forward to hosting our users and exceeding expectations once again.”

“We’re operating on the leading edge of what’s possible for transportation and have a transformative vision for connecting trucks, drivers, freight,” said Thomas Fansler, president of Trimble Transportation Mobility, which includes PeopleNet. “Part of this vision is creating a world-class event for our customers, giving them a chance to discover new ways to leverage our solutions to make their fleets safer, greener and better.”

For more information on the 2018 event and to register, visit www.insightuserconference.com.