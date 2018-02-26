A preview of the 2018 Omnitracs Outlook user conference

Founded in 1988 as Qualcomm Inc. before being spun off with a new name in 2013, Omnitracs is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. at its fourth annual user conference. For the 218 Omnitracs Outlook event, over 850 signed up to attend. Acquired by Vista Equity Partners five years ago, the company said its now supports over 1.1 million assets for over 12,000 customers located in more than 70 countries.

Some of the key recent milestones Omnitracs cited as part of its growth and technology development efforts include:

The acquisition of Roadnet Technologies in December 2013, introducing routing, scheduling, and mobile resource management software solutions to better support last mile delivery.

The launch of Omnitracs XRS platform in November 2014, providing a variety of enterprise-grade fleet solutions to mobile devices, including smart phones, and tablets.

The October 2015 launch of Omnitracs Navigation, which uses “Big Data” collected from more than 300,000 vehicles on the road daily, contributing to more than 100 billion data points per year.

The introduction of critical event video (CEV), a fully integrated in-cab video solution in August 2016.

The partnership with Peloton Technology in February 2017 to assist in the development of platooning technology, which increases fuel efficiency and overall road safety.

Partnerships with prominent technology partners in both hardware and software to further grow and improve product offerings.

The acquisition of Shaw Tracking, Omnitracs’ exclusive Canadian distributor for 25 years, last year to expand the company’s presence in Canada and better support cross-border operations.

The company also plans to unveil a new unified fleet management platform at its user conference this week dubbed “Omnitracs One.” Availability and timing of the new system will be based on the needs of individual fleets and how they are using their current telematics solutions, the company added.

“Omnitracs is committed to staying at the forefront of technology,” said Ray Greer, the newly-installed CEO of Omnitracs, in a statement. “Since the organization’s inception, Omnitracs has helped its customers improve service, enhance safety, and lower costs while increasing overall driver satisfaction. As fleets face new challenges in 2018 and beyond, we plan to continue to build upon this strong foundation by developing new solutions that bring success to every stage of the supply chain.”