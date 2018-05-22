Ryder's new app takes fleet management mobile

Ryder System Inc. is looking to take fleet management mobile – and draw in some new customers on the way – with the launch of a new app for customers and drivers.

The commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company launched its RyderGyde free mobile app Tuesday morning. The app helps users do everything from compare real-time fuel rates to conveniently schedule shop services — all from their smartphone. With this application, drivers, fleet owners, and fleet managers now have a customized, streamlined digital experience to more efficiently manage and act on their fleets.

A RyderGyde screenshot of the fuel search option.

"Here at Ryder, we're focused on the customer experience and improving it," Dennis Cooke, president of fleet management solutions for Ryder, told Fleet Owner this week. "Uptime is paramount to our customers. This allows them to manage the uptime of the fleet from an app – they do not necessarily need to be on their desktop, they can manage it from their phone."

With the high expectations of service and delivery in today's freight market, ensuring fleet uptime is as important as ever, Cooke added. “RyderGyde is the ultimate tool in providing visibility to everything fleet-related and enabling businesses to optimize their fleet so they can meet their customer demands. In our personal day-to-day lives, we use our smartphones for nearly everything. Managing your fleet should be no different.”

Any fleet manager or driver – Ryder customer or not – can use the features of RyderGyde. Ryder customers will have benefits, such as being able to see their entire fleet and maintenance performance.

Ryder's talked to all sorts and sizes of fleets while developing the app, Karen Jones, Ryder's executive vice president and chief market officer, told Fleet Owner. "We talked to a number of customers – from small fleets with a couple of trucks all the way up to ones with 400-500 vehicles in their fleets – because of you have to design for the masses here. We were just trying to understand what they were looking for and what would create value for them if they did more business with us. And then we asked what would create value even if you didn't do business with us."

Bringing in non-customers, Jones said, "is one of the unique features of the application. Most of these apps that are developed today are fairly proprietary so you have to be a customer to use the features of their app."

So when you download the app and open it up, you don't have to log in to find Ryder locations or the best area gas prices, for example. "A lot of people are looking for rental trucks and vehicles," Jones said. "With this app, they are able to easily access where we have rental capacity. They can also look at used vehicle inventory and initiate the purchase process from the app without being a customer."

The third party fuel prices provided on the app are updated twice a day so any driver can quickly find the best fuel prices on their route.

Ryder has 140,000 leased vehicles on the road these days and another 40,000 rentals. Those current customers can access even more features.

Once logged in, Ryder customers can schedule their maintenance appointments across North America in 60 seconds or less. In the app, users can view and manage which vehicles within their fleet need servicing. A combination of a vehicle’s odometer reading and telematics data determines when a vehicle is ready for maintenance, and it is automatically flagged in the application. In addition, users can view all upcoming service appointments.

“RyderGyde is so simple and easy to use that it has made managing my fleet easier than ever,” said Ray Perez, domestic manager of DGD Transport, who got early access to the app. “I was pleasantly surprised by how intuitive this app is. I can’t wait to see how they continue to evolve it. I’m putting it into the hands of all my drivers to make their lives easier on the road.”

Here is a breakdown of the top RyderGyde features:

View Ryder contracted fuel rates : For the first time, Ryder customers will now be able to see their contracted fuel rates in real-time.

: For the first time, Ryder customers will now be able to see their contracted fuel rates in real-time. View fuel rates from thousands of non - Ryder fueling stations : All users can find and compare market fuel rates from a variety of retailers.

- : All users can find and compare market fuel rates from a variety of retailers. Find a Ryder location : All users can find and map Ryder locations using advanced search technologies. Both a preview of the destination as well as complete details, including phone numbers and hours of operation are readily available.

: All users can find and map Ryder locations using advanced search technologies. Both a preview of the destination as well as complete details, including phone numbers and hours of operation are readily available. Contact Roadside Assistance: The Roadside Assistance feature enables fleet managers to call their dedicated number at the touch of a button.

Over the next year, Ryder plans to roll out even more features, such as booking rentals, ELD integration, fuel receipts logging and more.

"We're hoping this is an on-ramp for future customers to get a taste of Ryder and then want to do more business with us," Cooke said.

RyderGyde is available on iOS and Android devices, and can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit­­­­ ryder.com/rydergyde.