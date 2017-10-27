Menu
Scenes from Telogis Latitude 2017

Mack Pinnacle day cab at Telogis Latitude 2017
Some unusually hot weather and potent sun set a backdrop for Telogis, A Verizon Company's Latitude business conference this year in Dana Point, CA, making it seem more midsummer than late fall. But it suited the setting and this growing conference, which explored ways to use fleet management technology to adapt to dynamic situations.

Attendees mingled and checked out exhibits in the conference's "Transformation Tent" sporting the theme, "Guiding a connected world on the go." Here are some scenes from Latitude, which wrapped up Oct. 25.

