Spireon unveils modular trailer tracker for mixed fleets

Spireon announced it has released a modular trailer tracking solution, FL Flex, the latest in its FleetLocate product line.

Spireon said its FL Flex enables a mixed fleet to deploy a single, small footprint device across its full range of trailers, and then customize the unit to meet the specific needs of each asset. By configuring FL Flex with options such as door, cargo, temperature and other trailer sensors, as well as solar panels to maximize up-time, fleets can streamline and accelerate the deployment of mission-critical asset management capabilities across their business.

“Premier Trailer Leasing believes in outfitting its trailers with the best technology. FL Flex’s modular design and long life supports many configurations, including solar, giving us actionable real-time trailer data that our customers demand,” said Jim AuBuchon, CEO of Premier Trailer Leasing.

According to the company, FL Flex ensures a fast deployment of trailer tracking technology, allowing fleet managers complete visibility of mobile assets. In addition to offering more I/O ports for a myriad of sensors, the small form factor of the new device makes it easy to hide, enabling discreet tracking and tamper-proof connectivity. Tamper detection delivers real-time alerts when any attempt is made to remove or disconnect the GPS device.

In addition, the device’s extended-life battery can be recharged with solar panels installed on the roof or nose of the trailer, providing continuous battery recharge without having to connect to an external power source. The net result is unlimited power that lasts the full life of the battery, estimated at 10 years, according to Spireon.

“In an industry muddled with disparate, bulky and unreliable tracking devices, it was time to completely rethink the next generation of trailer telematics, and finally address the pains of tampering, dead batteries, and trying to retrofit these units in the field,” said Richard Gruenhagen, chief technology officer at Spireon. “We designed FL Flex to be more compact, more power efficient, and more reliable than any other tracker on the market, with the flexibility to easily customize each unit based on the needs of the business and the characteristics of the trailer, or other mobile asset.”

The company concluded that a variety of configurable sensors for FL Flex will be rolled out throughout 2018.